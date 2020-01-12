NEWTON — The IMA Catawba Valley Chapter will have a dinner meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, at Catawba Country Club.
Event speaker is Laura Brewer of Appalachian State University. She will discuss how tariffs changed over the past year and how they are affecting businesses now.
Registration is available through Tuesday. Full program and registration information can be found at www.catawbavalley.imanet.org
A social period begins at 5:30, with dinner at 6 p.m.
Catawba Country Club is at 1154 Country Club Road, Newton.
The IMA Catawba Valley Chapter is one of more than 300 IMA professional and student chapters around the world. Members include accounting and finance professionals from public and private companies, nonprofit organizations and government, as well as students and academics. The Catawba Valley Chapter offers professional educational programs, networking, leadership training and community programs, among other services. For more information, visit Catawba Valley Chapter website at www.catawbavalley.imanet.org.
ABOUT IMA: IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, visit www.imanet.org.
