HICKORY - The IMA Catawba Valley Chapter will have a luncheon meeting on Friday, Dec. 6, at Lake Hickory Country Club. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m., with lunch and the program at noon.

Guest speaker Melissa Shronce of Davidson, Holland, & Whitesell will present a 2019 tax year update.

Registration is available through Tuesday. Full program and registration information can be found at www.catawbavalley.imanet.org

Lake Hickory Country Club is at 430 17th Ave. NW in Hickory.

The IMA Catawba Valley Chapter is one of more than 300 IMA professional and student chapters around the world. Members include accounting and finance professionals from public and private companies, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as students and academics. The Catawba Valley Chapter offers professional educational programs, networking, leadership training, and community programs, among other services. For more information, visit Catawba Valley Chapter website at www.catawbavalley.imanet.org.

