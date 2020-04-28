IHOP, the 24/7 breakfast chain, closed its Hickory location in April, according to a company spokeswoman.
The restaurant, at 2415 U.S. 70 near McDonald Parkway, closed its doors on April 16, the spokeswoman said.
She did not specify why the restaurant closed. She did not say if the closure was due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or if it was already planned to close.
“We greatly appreciate our neighbors' patronage over the years and hope to welcome back Pancakers at one of our other locations soon,” she said.
The spokeswoman did not say how many people worked at the restaurant.
The nearest IHOP restaurants are now near Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Asheville.
