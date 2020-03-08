HICKORY — PTI, LLC (PTI), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company (HSM), and innovative manufacturer of custom engineered foam products for the packaging, home furnishings, construction, recreational and fitness industries, has moved its manufacturing operations to a new plant in Hickory.
The new plant is double the size of its prior facility in Conover, which closed after the relocation. The new 165,000-square-foot facility will enable PTI to add capacity for its growing product lines.
PTI also announced it has moved its divisional sales offices, product development department and quality laboratory to the new facility, thereby improving workflow for new product development and streamlining communications across functions.
To date, all existing PTI manufacturing operations have been successfully relocated and by the end of 2020, the company will add a new foam extrusion line, as well as additional offline converting equipment. The expansion is expected to create at least 15 new jobs.
“We had two primary goals for making this move. First, we designed this new state-of-the-art facility to be even better equipped to more efficiently meet the needs of our growing customer base, and second, to keep us in the local Hickory area, where we can preserve and add new jobs to the local economy. This move accomplishes both,” said Michael Simmons, president of HSM’s diversified products and services division. “Our team is fully committed to continuing to make this move seamless for our customers, employees and suppliers.”
With this move, the ISO 9001-certified facility upgraded to a chill water system that not only saves energy, but also provides better controls, improving consistency and overall product quality. Additionally, a more versatile footprint will enable seamless expansion for future growth, expanded warehouse space, improved material flow and a more efficient packaging area, allowing PTI to increase its industry-leading on-time delivery rates, according to Simmons.
PTI, LLC is an innovative foam manufacturer and designer of custom engineered foam extrusions for use in packaging, HVAC and plumbing pipe insulation, mattresses, furniture, toys, recreational and fitness products. The company uses leading edge technology to create unique foam shapes and formulations and is an industry leader in “concept to product” lead-times. For more information, visit www.ptifoam.com.
Parent company HSM is a privately held company based in Hickory, with more than 30 manufacturing plants in 14 states. In addition to its core furniture and bedding markets, HSM also serves a growing range of customers in the transportation, packaging, healthcare, apparel and other industries. For more information, visit www.hsmsolutions.com.
