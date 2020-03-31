As of Monday at 5 p.m., you shouldn’t leave your home for a casual outing, a trip to a friend’s house or a round of retail shopping. Instead, you’re stuck inside except for work, food and some exceptions.
The limitations, put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper in an executive order, are meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A 30-day “stay-at-home” order may seem strict but you can still leave your home when you please for essential trips, and many businesses are still allowed to be open.
No matter what, when you’re out of the house you should be social distancing, according to state officials. That means staying at least six feet apart from others.
You don’t need documentation to leave the house, whether it’s for work or an allowed errand, according to the order.
You can leave for outdoor exercise, essential travel and to work at an essential business. And what falls under the “essential” umbrella is wide-ranging.
You are allowed to leave your home for your health and safety, according to the order. That means in a medical emergency, to get medication or to see your doctor, you can leave. You can also leave if your pet needs medical help — veterinary offices will stay open.
You can also leave if a family member or loved one needs help but can’t or shouldn’t leave the house, according to the order. If your elderly or health-compromised family member needs help or medication, you can go get it for them.
Outdoor activity is another reason you can leave, as long as you’re maintaining social distancing and mass gathering rules of 10 people or less. You can go to parks and outdoor recreation areas, but playgrounds should be closed, according to the executive order.
Group exercise of fewer than 10 people is allowed but strongly discouraged, according to a fact sheet from the state.
You can still go to your loved ones’ wedding or funeral, as long as those events follow mass-gathering and social-distancing rules. Weddings are limited to 10 people. Funerals are limited to 50, according to a state fact sheet.
You can leave your home to help a family member, friend or pet in need and transport them where needed.
Travel is also allowed to go to your place of worship if yours is still open. You can also go to another home for things like child visitation or custody arrangements.
If you volunteer for a charitable or social service organization, that work is still allowed.
You can also leave to get groceries, food, household products, supplies needed to work from home, automotive supplies, cleaning supplies and other necessary items.
You can also leave to go to work — if your place of work is deemed essential.
Businesses don’t need a permit or approval to stay open. So if a business or nonprofit falls under the long list of essential businesses, meets social distancing guidelines between employees and customers or if employees can work from home, the business can stay open. Otherwise, they must shut down except for minimum basic operations like maintaining stock, processing payroll, necessary building maintenance and anything needed to help employees work from home.
If a business can keep employees and customers at least six feet apart, except at point of sale areas, they can stay open.
Businesses specifically allowed to stay open under the order include restaurants serving carryout food, grocery stores, pharmacies, farmers’ markets, supermarkets, convenience stores and anywhere else selling groceries, medication or essential supplies.
Health-care facilities like assisted living homes, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, mental-health institutions, dental offices, laboratories and businesses that produce and distribute medical equipment and medicine can be open. At-home care providers are allowed to continue.
Child-care facilities, shelters and businesses that provide services for underprivileged people are allowed to stay open, as well.
Animal shelters, pet stores and veterinary offices are allowed to be open.
Also allowed open: media, religious organizations, gas stations, banks, insurance companies, home improvement stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, HVAC repair businesses, painting and cleaning businesses, post offices and shipping businesses, educational institutions, laundromats, taxis, airports, trains, hotels, book stores with educational material, and more.
Beer, wine and liquor stores can be open.
Businesses doing food and beverage production, construction, maintenance, roads and transportation companies, internet companies and more can stay open as essential infrastructure. Essential infrastructure is broadly defined on purpose to make sure no essential businesses close, according to the order.
Also allowed to remain open are businesses deemed critical infrastructure businesses by the federal government. Those include businesses in the chemical sector, commercial facilities, the communications sector, critical manufacturing, dams, defense businesses, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government, health care, information technology, nuclear sector, transportation and water and wastewater infrastructure.
The list of essential businesses goes on, but any not listed that feels the business is essential can ask to file a request to stay open.
