The new HomeGoods store in Hickory will hire around 65 workers, according to a company release.
The positions include full-time and part-time positions.
The store will be locating in a 25,000 square foot space in Hickory Ridge Shopping Center at 1832 Catawba Valley Boulevard SE on Nov. 17.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the opening day. Normal hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The number for the Hickory store listed on the company website is 828-322-1345.
