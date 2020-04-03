Hobby Lobby may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of essential businesses.
However, the company is claiming that designation in many places around the country, including Hickory.
The national craft store chain is opting to keep at least some stores open at a time when many states are ordering non-essential businesses to close.
Chris Jetty, a co-manager of the Hickory location, said the store will be operating on normal hours.
He declined to answer specific questions about the company’s reason for staying open, saying that any answers would have to come from the corporate office.
The company had not responded to questions about the decision to stay open as of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A notice posted at the store in Hickory gives some indication of the store’s stance.
It says the store is “operating as an essential business” by “offering (Personal Protective Equipment) mask supplies, educational supplies, office supplies and various components for at-home small businesses.”
The language in the notice appears tailored to specific sections of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order regarding essential businesses.
The order does not provide a specific exemption for craft stores but does exempt businesses that sell supplies for people who work from home.
