Features:
This home is being used as a bed-and-breakfast at present. Kitchen comes fully furnished with appliances, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Home has lots of built-ins plus four wood-burning fireplaces. Upstairs bedrooms could each have access to their own updated bath. Downstairs bedrooms share a bath. Outside there is a large, covered front porch and a nice patio in back. The home is within walking distance to downtown Lenoir, the Community Gardens and soon-to-be-finished Overland Victory Trail walking and bike path.
What makes this home unique?
This beautiful home from a bygone era has gracious, large-scale rooms with high ceilings and real plaster walls. Large windows encased in wide trim flood the home with sunlight. A wide, comfortable window seat in the library is perfect for lounging with your favorite book. Three sets of French doors have beveled glass or mirrors, and all the doors have the original crystal doorknobs.
The dining room has a built-in corner china cabinet and a beautiful, restored crystal chandelier. The minor renovations to the home have all been done in keeping with the original style and era.
Historic
Archie Coffey, an owner of the Kent Coffey furniture company, built this home in 1925. As usual for this period, the Colonial Revival home has a generous front porch with the original floor, as well as original oak floors throughout the house.
The front-door and side door entrances are exactly the same, which is unusual. This was because it was difficult to park in front of the home, and people entered at the side entrance on Beall Street.
