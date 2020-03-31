Furniture parts manufacturer Hickory Springs is switching production lines to make medical mattresses and metal beds for hospitals, medical practices and overflow medical areas dealing with COVID-19.
Hickory Springs has long produced medical mattresses, but the new 6-inch medical mattress u{span}tilizes a nylon cover that can be wiped and disinfected for sanitation, a press release from Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company said.{/span}
The mattress will be produced at plants in North Carolina and Mississippi, according to the release.
The company is expecting a high demand for the beds because of the growing number of coronavirus infections, according to the release.
With production turned toward the beds, Hickory Springs expects to be able to make about 4,000 mattresses a day and 2,000 metal bed frames. They plan to sell the beds at a temporary price that is below market value, the release said.
The switch will help with disaster relief and bring more work to the Hickory Springs manufacturing plants. With retailers closing due to COVID-19, demand for Hickory Springs products has been down, the release said.
“This is a time of national emergency and we want to deploy all the resources of our organization to help our nation,” said Michael Hinshaw Jr., chief operating officer of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company. The mattresses use parts from various production plants, including the spring, metal and wire plans in Hickory, according to the release.
Hickory Springs is a privately held company based in Hickory, with more than 30 manufacturing plants in 14 states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.