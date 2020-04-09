Hickory Springs, a producer of furniture and bedding components based in Hickory, is switching manufacturing at three of its production facilities to make face masks and medical gowns for health-care workers, the company announced Wednesday.
The production shift happened this week at Hickory Springs’ Claremont, Lenoir and Hiddenite locations, according to a press release.
At the end of March, the company announced several other facilities had started making beds for hospitals, medical practices and overflow medical areas dealing with COVID-19.
The initiatives are aimed at helping during a time of need, Michael Hinshaw Jr., chief operating officer of Hickory Springs Manufacturing, said in the release.
“I am beyond proud of how our company has worked tirelessly over the last several weeks to get this new operation up and running in an incredibly short time frame,” Hinshaw said in the release. “These efforts demonstrate HSM’s values and reflect our family culture and our employees’ sense of duty to help our country however we can.”
To start making masks and gowns, Hickory Springs set up 26 new pieces of equipment at the three facilities, according to the release. For example, sonic welders, commonly used to weld plastics, were added to make the masks. The new equipment cuts down the time needed to make the masks and gowns.
In Atlanta, Hickory Springs Manufacturing’s Atlanta Attachment Company is making metal nose bridges for the masks.
Hickory Springs Manufacturing is also working to use sewers at locations in Georgia and Ohio to double production of masks and gowns, the release said. The company is working to do the same at more facilities and plans to start expanding production this month.
The personal protection equipment is going to public and private regional health care providers in the Southeast U.S. now, but Hickory Springs plans to expand to provide for health-care companies all over the nation, the release said.
