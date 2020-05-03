What year was your company founded?
1944
What do you make?
As one of the largest segments of the company, the Hickory Springs Manufacturing (HSM) division is well-known as one of the primary producers of component parts for the bedding and furniture industries. Its more traditional product lines include foam fabrication, polyester fiber batting, formed steel and drawn wire. As part of the company’s commitment to continually deliver innovative solutions to the marketplace, extended product lines include sleeper mechanisms, roll-packed mattresses and fabric-encased micro coils.
The company is organized into five operating divisions: Hickory Springs, a leading supplier of components for the bedding and furniture industries and the GSA industry providing products for the federal government; HSM Diversified Solutions, serving a wide range of markets with special expertise in consumer products, packaging, pipe insulation and technical foams; HS MetalWorks, a leader in integration and fabrication for the home furnishings, automotive, lawn and garden and ATV industries; HSM Transportation, which specializes in seating solutions for recreational, school bus and commercial bus seating; and Atlanta Attachment, a global supplier of heavy duty sewing machinery, packaging equipment and other supportive machines for the sewn products industry.
Why do you make it?
Since our humble beginnings in 1944, HSM has been committed to operating under the values that our founders instilled in the business 75 years ago. These values permeate across our more than 30 U.S.-based facilities and are ingrained into our DNA. As the industries we serve evolve, we continue to remain flexible in our business models to more efficiently meet the needs of our growing customer base, and to continually support the local Hickory area, where we can not only preserve, but add new jobs to the local economy. As an integrated manufacturer, we’re keenly focused on reinventing ourselves to provide our partners with the product and manufacturing innovations that they have come to expect from us.
How long have you been in the area?
Parks Underdown founded Hickory Springs in the Hickory community of Brookford in 1944.
What makes your business special?
HSM was founded as a family business and continues to be driven today by a strategic set of company values that are reflective of its legacy, while also creating a sense of personal responsibility across its business divisions. Our company’s culture of customer service and manufacturing excellence is inherent to our nearly 3,000 U.S.-based employees, many of whom were brought into the business through multi-generational family members and friends with 25 years or more service with the company.
Timeline of important dates:
1944: Parks Underdown founded Hickory Springs in the Hickory community of Brookford. The company produces coiled seating springs, edge wire and Marshall coil springs for the bedding and furniture industry.
1957: Hickory Springs begins producing sinuous wire, followed by latex and polyurethane foam.
1960: Hickory Springs starts pouring polyurethane foam. In the 10 years that follow, the company expands its polyurethane foam footprint with pouring and fabrication facilities.
1970: Hickory Springs sets up an innerspring mattress plant, in mountainous Micaville, NC, separate from its furniture spring plants.
1974: Hickory Springs moves into metal tubing and stamping operations with the introduction of convertible sleep mechanisms for the home furnishings industry.
1978: Hickory Springs begins wire-drawing operations, supplying products to its spring operations and enhancing the company’s vertical integration in the process.
1982: Hickory Springs purchases the Spiller Spring Company and expands its footprint in the bedding industry.
1983: Hickory Springs takes another step toward vertical integration by entering into a joint venture to run a plastics extrusion facility, Plastics Technology, Inc., that supports the packaging industry.
1986: Hickory Springs expands further into stamping operations with the introduction of an incliner mechanism for the furniture industry.
1988: Hickory Springs adds to its innerspring production capacity with the purchase of the Holland Wire Company.
1996: Hickory Springs begins a multi-year run of successful innovation, including the design of a folding metal step for recreational vehicles.
2005: Hickory Springs introduces Preserve®, the world’s first bio-based foam. Its recipe utilizes up to 20 percent of a non-traditional, renewable, bio-based raw material derived from soybean oil.
2007: Hickory Springs acquires Triad-Fabco, a manufacturer of molded rebond foam cushioning material for the furniture, school bus, and golf cart industries.
2008: Hickory Springs acquires JSI Corporation, a supplier of OEM and aftermarket products to the RV industry.
2012: Hickory Springs acquires The C.E. White Co., a manufacturer of quality seating products for the commercial/transit and school bus markets. This acquisition enables Hickory Springs to provide transportation customers with a complete seating solution.
2013: Hickory Springs announces a new name and brand — HSM — intended to assist the company’s efforts to grow its Transportation Solutions and Diversified Solutions business units.
2014: HSM celebrates its 70th anniversary with the opening of a new Corporate Foam Technology facility and introduces Transitional™ Sleep System adjustable beds, an example of the company’s commitment to innovation and delivering integrated solutions to the marketplace.
2016: HSM sells five foam-pouring locations in NC, GA, CA and AR to Arsenal Capital Partners. The equity company uses the former HSM facilities as the foundation for the larger foam/bedding producer Elite Comfort Solutions. HSM also purchased Atlanta Attachment and its subsidiaries, and acquired Foam Rubber Products.
2017: HSM launched a new organizational model that established six new operating divisions: Hickory Springs, HSM Transportation & Specialty Manufacturing Solutions, HSM Diversified Solutions, Atlanta Attachment, HS Metalworks and HSM Logistics.
2018: HSM unveils the new zoning microcoil technology “Springs Anywhere” by Spinks for Posturfil at ISPA.
2019: HSM (est. 1944) and Atlanta Attachment (est. 1969) celebrate their diamond and golden jubilees for 75 and 50 years in manufacturing.
2020: HSM launches Flexecore, a glue-free, high-density fabric-encased coil system.
Has there been a pivotal moment in this timeline?
A very recent example of a pivotal moment in our business is just this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support the nationwide shortage of medical mattresses and personal protective equipment across the country, HSM shifted some of its manufacturing to focus on these products to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
In March, the company made an emergency capital investment in equipment to produce protective face masks and medical gowns for health-care personnel at three of its N.C. facilities in Catawba and Caldwell counties. In addition, the company developed a new medical mattress that could be produced quickly and efficiently at multiple facilities to meet increased demand for sleep surfaces in hospitals, overflow triage sites and medical settings across the country.
Taking into consideration its employees’ skill sets, its manufacturing capabilities and available materials, these new products came online in an incredibly short time frame, going from concept to production in just 30 days. This moment demonstrates the company’s ability to react and remain agile in a time of uncertainty.
These initiatives not only aided in our nation’s disaster relief efforts, but also transitioned some of HSM’s workforce back to a level of normalcy and sustainable activity, as manufacturing demand has softened as a result of temporary retail closures across the country. Many of HSM’s employees who were furloughed during this time were able to return to work to produce the new products and HSM was also able to add new jobs as a result of the initiative.
Does the company have a funny story in its history?
Company founder, Parks Underdown Sr. once took a trip to Kentucky with his cousin Pete to buy some equipment in the late 1940s. Parks was notorious for never carrying much money with him, often only stopping for lunch at service stations to grab a pack of crackers and a Coke. Once they started their trip, they realized Pete didn’t have any money with him either, so neither had lunch that day.
Pete didn’t realize it until after they started the trip back to Hickory, that they had thousands of dollars in a shoe box in the back of the car that they’d brought with them to buy the equipment. As it turns out, they didn’t buy the equipment and they both returned hungry. Hickory Springs has a long memory and Pete received grief for decades!
What is the history behind the company’s name?
Hickory Springs was named after its founding location in Hickory as an original manufacturer of springs for the bedding and furniture industries. In 2013, Hickory Springs announced a new name and brand — HSM — which was intended to assist the company’s efforts to grow its Transportation Solutions and Diversified Solutions business units.
What’s the future of the company?
HSM’s future is strong. We have a broad portfolio of businesses that are leaders in several sectors and geographically spread across the United States and into Canada. The company’s portfolio strategy includes growing existing brands and discovering new high-potential acquisitions that align with company values and offer a long-term outlook for success. Its leadership team is deeply involved in every aspect of its business segments and are committed to growing them on a global scale.
