The Hickory Young Professionals have announced the 2019 recipients of the Top 10 Under 40 for Leadership. Those honored are: Fentress Fountain, Aaron Kohrs, Cameron Laney Bixby, Breanna Hucks, Deaton Smith, Hannah Miller, Lillie Greenhill, Lorissa Vines, Sarah Davis and Carmen Eckard.
Here's a look at the winners:
Winners will be honored at an awards dinner at Rock Barn Golf & Spa on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at the Hickory Young Professionals website: hickoryhyp.com (look under the calendar of events). Sponsors for the 2019 event include: Presenting Sponsor - Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, PA, Speaker Sponsor - City of Hickory, and Premier Sponsor - Rock Barn Country Club & Spa.
Nominees for the awards must be younger than 40. They must be employed in and live in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke or Alexander counties, and must be involved in activities outside of work. Nominees were reviewed and winners were selected by a group of non-eligible community leaders, chosen by the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact the Catawba County Chamber at 828-328-6111.
Hickory Young Professionals (HYP) was established in 2008 to provide young professionals in the Greater Hickory Metro area an opportunity to excel professionally, socially and economically. This initiative was a recommendation of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber recognized the economic impact of engaged, young professionals on the region, and the need to retain existing, and attract new, young professionals to the area.
