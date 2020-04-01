Hickory restaurants are plowing forward in the face of slashed revenues and reduced staffs two weeks after a state order shuttering restaurant dining rooms went into effect.
Jason Yates, co-owner of Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said business at the Tap Room alone was down 74 percent.
The trying conditions have resulted in layoffs and reduced hours. Yates said he knows of employees working reduced shifts who have filed for unemployment.
He said the restaurants are focusing on social media promotions intended to draw business.
The Tap Room is having what Yates calls “Netflix nights” in which people can buy appetizers and beer. The Station is offering “adult lunchables” by allowing customers to pair a bottle of wine with a meat and cheese plate. “So we’re just trying to do things like that to give people options, just remind them that we’re here and it’s not just the same food, things like that,” Yates said.
Across the city, restaurant owners and managers are doing what they can to keep the doors open.
Zackary Cranford owns three Hickory restaurants: Granny’s Country Kitchen, Standard Oyster Company and Charolais Steak House.
Cranford declined to say if there had been layoffs at the restaurants. He said the restaurants were doing their best to keep as many staff as they can.
Holly Phelps, manager of the Village Inn Pizza in Viewmont, said the restaurant reduced worker hours but has not implemented layoffs, so far. She estimated the pizzeria is doing about 45 percent of the business it would be doing if the dining room was open.
Phelps also expressed gratitude for the customers. “When … they call in … at least half of them will make a point that they want to support us,” Phelps said.
Café Gouda owner Margie Black also praised her customers, adding the transition to all takeout has not been a huge change since the restaurant offered that service before dining rooms were closed. Black said she has not had to lay off any workers despite business being down 50 percent.
