Hickory resident Bill McBrayer, vice chair of the State Board of Community Colleges, has been on the front lines of developing new workforce opportunities.
As human resource manager at Lexington Home Brands, McBrayer partnered with four other manufacturers to found the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy at Catawba Valley Community College in 2014. The program prepares students for highly skilled jobs and was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal for its innovative approach to building an employee pipeline for a revived U.S. furniture industry.
“I believe workforce education programs are crucial to the future of North Carolina,” said McBrayer, who has served as vice chair since last summer. “Students and families are recognizing the value of our community colleges, and workforce education is booming here.”
Figures released this month show that enrollment climbed 4.4 percent across North Carolina’s community colleges in fall of 2019, the first increase in nearly a decade. The growth was widespread, at 53 of 58 colleges, including an overall jump of 9.4 percent in short-term workforce education.
Enrollment in workforce education last fall rose 12 percent at Catawba Valley Community College.
McBrayer cites the importance of workforce programs in the state’s myFutureNC educational attainment goal to reach 2 million North Carolinians by 2030 with a degree or credential beyond high school. The community college system also operates ApprenticeshipNC, which provides students with opportunities to learn while earning on the job, and offers employers a way to develop future employees.
McBrayer’s work with the Furniture Academy led him to a seat on the State Board of Community Colleges in 2015. He was elected vice chair last July.
A champion of the 700,000-student NC Community College System, McBrayer has visited 46 of the 58 colleges since he was first appointed to the board.
He is a native of Forest City. He attended Isothermal Community College and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University. He and his wife Laura live in Hickory, where he has been with Lexington Home Brands for 25 years. They have two adult sons.
