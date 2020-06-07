Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Realtor
Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Realtor

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Amy Morrison has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

She specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow, and now has 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Call Morrison at 828-850-9233; email her at Amy@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com; or visit her website, Amy.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.

