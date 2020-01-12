HICKORY - Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Ryan Putnam has joined its firm as a Realtor / broker. Putnam specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke counties.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 28 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Putnam at 828-545-6164, email Ryan@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit his website: Ryan.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.

