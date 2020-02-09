Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes agent
HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Chris Rink has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker. He specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.
Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.
Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 29 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.
Contact Rink by phone at 828-381-3002; email: Chris@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com; or visit his website: Chris.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent
HICKORY — Leslie Sullivan has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
Sullivan brings more than 10 years of real estate experience, having been a successful Realtor in her hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz. She is a graduate of Arizona State University, where she earned a degree in business marketing, and also a graduate of Grand Canyon State University, where she earned a degree in nursing. She enjoys spending free time with her husband and daughter, traveling, hiking, cooking, and helping others find their dream home.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by the Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Call Sullivan at 480-229-8373.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.
Executive chefs to lead culinary program
HICKORY — Imagine One Hospitality, the culinary and entertainment division of design, management and branding company Imagine One, has appointed Cafe Rule’s executive chefs Rich Doherr and Dave Robbins as directors of culinary design.
As Imagine One Hospitality continues to develop its portfolio of restaurants, events and entertaining spaces, the chefs will oversee the culinary program for Cafe Rule, Highland Avenue and The Crossing at Hollar Mill.
Known for their ability to create highly flavorful, contemporary Carolina dishes using the freshest ingredients, their culinary finesse has earned Cafe Rule culinary accolades such as OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Best Restaurants for Brunch and Restaurants with the Most Notable Wine List. In their new roles, Chef Rick will be responsible for overseeing menu development and implementation alongside Chef Dave, who will oversee the catering and events program in addition to upholding the daily operations at Cafe Rule.
“I am so grateful to the team at Imagine One Hospitality for empowering both Dave and I to create dishes at Cafe Rule that reflect our interests and passions as chefs,” says Doherr. “I look forward to sharpening my skill set as the culinary director of design while bringing more fresh-food experiences to the city of Hickory.”
For more information on Cafe Rule, visit www.caferule.com, for more information about Highland Avenue visit www.highlandavenuerestaurant.com, and to learn more about events and offerings at The Crossing at Hollar Mill, visit www.thecrossinghickory.com, and keep up to date on upcoming Music in the Mill shows by visiting www.musicinthemill.com.
Marketing for small businesses to be topic
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Low Cost Marketing for Your Small Business,” on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
The seminar helps small businesses identify and focus on their target market and identify how to efficiently reach their customers. Participants focus on strategies to stretch their marketing dollars, using online tools and traditional marketing techniques.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Hickory dentist attends implant symposium
HICKORY — Dr. Dale Spencer recently attended the 10th annual Meisinger Annual High Altitude Comprehensive Implant Symposium in Zurs, Austria.
Management of the bone and soft tissue is key to the success of implant placement. The course included world-renowned speakers and outlined implant treatment planning, site preparation, surgical procedures and techniques crucial to achieving maximum results in placing implants and restoring patients’ smiles.
Spencer is an Honored Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He is president of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Southern District. He has more than 35 years of experience in reconstructive dentistry and has placed implants since 1986. Spencer’s practice is Hickory Dental Care at 1170 Fairgrove Church Road in Hickory. Reach it at 828-328-6118.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.