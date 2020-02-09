HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group held a recognition luncheon Jan. 22 to honor and celebrate its top agents. The agents were recognized for consistent high production, quality service and professionalism in real estate for 2019.
Erin Hunt received the Gold Medal Broker Award. Roseann Flowers received the Silver Medal Broker Award. Annette Abernathy received the Bronze Medal Broker Award.
Mike Kelly, president of Hickory Real Estate Group, said he is proud of these three hardworking agents and their dedication to their careers in real estate.
Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.
Since Mike and Kathleen Kelly started Hickory Real Estate Group in 2010, it has continued to grow and now has 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.
Hickory Real Estate Group is still the largest independent real estate company in the Catawba Valley area.
Reach Hickory Real Estate Group by phone at 828-318-8722, email Information@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com, and on the web HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.
