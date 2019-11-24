HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory welcomed Shanna L. Hardy from the North Carolina Real Estate Commission as an in-office guest speaker recently.
After a 14-year career as a real estate broker in the Greater Raleigh area, Hardy joined the N.C. Real Estate Commission as a consumer protection officer.
Realty Executives is committed to providing its agents with quality training and knowledge to better serve their clients and community.
As a consumer protection officer, Hardy investigates complaints involving real estate brokers, firms and unlicensed people engaged in real estate brokerage activities throughout the state.
Her visit with Realty Executives prepared the firm’s agents with firsthand knowledge and guidance to give customers the best real estate experience possible.
Realty Executives of Hickory won “Best Real Estate Agency” in the Hickory Daily Record’s 2019 “Best of Catawba Valley.”
To work with one of Realty Executives’ agents, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.
