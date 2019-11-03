HICKORY — The Davis Restaurant Group has taken over ownership of the Hickory Honey Baked Ham store located at 1364 U.S. 321 NW.

“Our goal is to focus on delivering an exceptional customer service experience anchored by quality lunch, dinner and catering options,” said Matt Davis, owner. “Everyone is familiar with the savory, honey glazed products offered by the Honey Baked Ham brand and we want to continue to be the centerpiece of your special occasion.”

The Davis Restaurant Group is part of the Honey Baked Ham brand and is owned by franchisee Matt Davis. He is a second-generation Honey Baked Ham owner and his family was one of the first franchise owners in company history.

“We proudly stand behind each and every product and take pride in serving our customers. We want to be a part of your holiday season and would also be delighted to have you join us for lunch,” said Davis.

The company has locations in Gastonia, Concord, Cornelius, Burlington and Hickory in North Carolina and in Rock Hill, S.C.

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 400 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments