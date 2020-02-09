HICKORY — Dr. Dale Spencer recently attended the 10th annual Meisinger Annual High Altitude Comprehensive Implant Symposium in Zurs, Austria.
Management of the bone and soft tissue is key to the success of implant placement. This course included world-renowned speakers and outlined implant treatment planning, site preparation, surgical procedures and techniques crucial to achieving maximum results in placing implants and restoring patients’ smiles.
Spencer is an Honored Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He is president of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Southern District. He has more than 35 years of experience in reconstructive dentistry and has placed implants since 1986. Spencer’s practice is Hickory Dental Care located at 1170 Fairgrove Church Road in Hickory. Reach it at 828-328-6118.
