Affinity Living Group, a nationwide assisted living provider based in Hickory, furloughed 70 corporate employees across the company and let go of its chief operating officer this week. The company is moving to decentralize and put an emphasis on operations at individual communities, according to a company spokesperson.
Of the 70 corporate employees furloughed, 20 are in Hickory, said James Harvey, vice president of public relations. Those impacted included COO Neal Lail, along with the senior vice president of operations, the senior vice president of marketing and the director of marketing.
The employees are furloughed for several months before leaving the company, meaning they are without pay but the company is still providing their benefits, Harvey said.
“We wanted to maintain a connection and do the right thing by paying their benefits,” Harvey said.
The reorganization has been in the works since last summer, Harvey said. The company moved up the changes because of the coronavirus.
The virus is putting additional stress on the assisted living centers and they need more support, Harvey said. The reorganization puts more emphasis on the centers and the company is able to get more resources to them, Harvey said.
“We are making sure they have the resources and they have the support they need,” he said. “When they have issues we can react much more quickly to help them.”
Furloughed employees were offered the chance to apply for or move into positions in the 160 assisted living centers Affinity runs, Harvey said.
Those furloughed include office managers, sales team members, sales directors, operational team members, development team members among others. Several are already training and applying for other positions within the company, Harvey said. One former sales director is being trained to be an executive director of a community.
