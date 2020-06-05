Hickory area had state's highest unemployment rate in April

The Hickory region had the highest level of unemployment of any area in the state in April, according to data from the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division.

The unemployment rate for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area during April, the latest month for which data is available, was 17.6 percent.

The Asheville MSA came in second with a 16 percent unemployment rate.

The figures are preliminary and were not adjusted for seasonal employment trends.

Alexander County’s 20.1 percent unemployment rate was the second highest of any county in the state. Only Dare County, with a jobless rate of 24.5 percent, had a higher rate than Alexander.

Other area counties were not far behind Alexander.

Catawba County was third overall with 18.8 percent unemployment and Caldwell County ranked sixth with 16.1 percent unemployment.

Burke County’s unemployment rate was at 15.5 percent. It’s unclear where Burke County ranks in the state.

The surge in the unemployment rate was dramatic, jumping more than 13 percent from March to April.