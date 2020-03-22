HICKORY — Hendrick Honda Hickory has earned the prestigious 2019 President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co. Inc. for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance and business operations.
Hendrick Honda Hickory is one of only 183 top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the Honda President’s Award for 2019. This is the 18th President’s Award Hendrick Honda Hickory has earned since 2001.
“It’s an honor to recognize Hendrick Honda Hickory for its dedication to providing our customers an outstanding sales and service experience,” said Steven Center, senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. Inc. “The President’s Award recognizes dealerships that are committed to providing our customers an exceptional sales experience and outstanding service long after the sale and Hendrick Honda Hickory exemplifies this award.”
“I’m so proud of this team and this accomplishment. This is our 18th year as a Honda President’s Award winner. That’s quite an accomplishment. No other dealer in North Carolina has won this award as many times,” said David Lusk, general manager at Hendrick Honda Hickory.
As a recipient of Honda’s highest honor, Hendrick Honda Hickory will receive the President’s Award trophy, recognition materials to display in its dealership showroom and promotional recognition in an advertisement by American Honda Motor Co. Inc. Each employee will also be rewarded for their individual contributions to the success of the dealership.
