HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting a series of social media and online marketing seminars in October to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses.
On Monday, Oct. 21, the Small Business Center will present “Using Bots and Automation to Run Your Small Business” from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center. Artificial intelligence can automate tasks and assist customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating user reactions. Seminar attendees will learn why and how to employ this technology to grow their business.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Small Business Center will present “Using YouTube and Video to Market Your Business” from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center. The use of online videos, primarily those on YouTube, is making a huge impact on the way we do business today. This seminar shows small business owners how to set up their YouTube account and make great videos with a small business budget.
Additional social media marketing sessions are planned for later in October. There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. Participants can register for individual seminars, or the entire series. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.