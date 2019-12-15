NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service recently hosted its monthly Healing Hearts Aftercare meeting. Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of the family-owned and operated business, continue their commitment of providing ongoing support for the families they serve.
The Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings are informative, entertaining and enjoyable for families who have been served by Bennett Funeral Service. The dinner meetings, sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service at no cost to families, are provided for a family member and a guest. The meetings take place the third Thursday of each month and include a program presented by a representative from a local organization.
More than 100 people were in attendance at November’s Healing Hearts Aftercare meeting. Attendees enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal and an informative program provided by Caring Transitions. Robert Baker, owner of Caring Transitions of Catawba Valley; and Tanya Hartsoe, business development representative for Caring Transitions were the featured speakers. Caring Transitions of Catawba Valley is a professional solution for relocation services including downsizing, decluttering and estate sales for both full and partial liquidations. For more information regarding Caring Transitions of Catawba Valley, visit their website at www.caringtransitionscv.com.
“Healing Hearts allows us to give back to the families we serve while creating a community of support for folks who have lost a loved one,” Robbie Bennett said. “These dinner meetings help bring people together who share a common bond and provide a bit of healing during a difficult period of time.”
Healing Hearts is hosted by Bennett Funeral Service Aftercare directors Joel and Jan Harris — a husband-wife duo who are active members at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton.
“We are grateful to Joel and Jan for the support they give to the families that we serve,” Rhonda Bennett said. “Through Healing Hearts Aftercare, our folks build relationships and create a network of friends as they go through the grieving process.”
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. The Bennett’s recently hosted an open house at their new Newton location. Bennett Funeral Service has been voted the Best Funeral Home five years in a row. For more information regarding Healing Hearts Aftercare, call the Bennetts at 828-465-2111.
