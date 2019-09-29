HICKORY — Graystone Eye welcomes Dr. Jennifer Lira to its team of highly-trained eye care ophthalmologists. Lira focuses on small incision and laser-assisted cataract surgery with the latest intraocular lens implant technology, cataract surgery with iStent, medical and laser treatment of glaucoma, management of external diseases of the eye.
"The privilege of being able to connect with patients in a meaningful way is what I treasure most about being a doctor. As an ophthalmologist, having the opportunity to enhance someone’s quality of life through improved vision is truly the icing on the cake," Lira said.
Lira is board-eligible by the American Board of Ophthalmology and received her medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, NY. She completed her internship and transitional residency at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center in West Reading, PA, and her Ophthalmology Residency at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham. Lira is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is fluent in English and Spanish. In her spare time, Lira enjoys spending time with family, trying new recipes, connecting with nature and has a passion for the visual arts. She recently relocated from Durham.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Lira to our team at Graystone,” says Sheree Watson, Graystone CEO. “She will be a valuable asset to this community and will provide superior, compassionate care to the patients served at Graystone Eye.”
Lira is accepting new patients in the Hickory and Lincolnton locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit graystone-eye.com or call 828-322-2050 or 888-626-2020.
