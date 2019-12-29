LENOIR — In a Dec. 16 ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute honored its newest group of Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates.
Seventeen graduates completed more than 640 hours of training over 17 weeks and successfully completed a rigorous physical exam as well as the standardized state tests.
The group achieved a 100 percent passage rate.
Graduates (pictured from left), with BLET class awards in parenthesis, are: (front row) Colton Rich of Lenoir; Crystal Thackston of Hudson; Shelby Frazier of Granite Falls (Physical Fitness — Most Improved); Nicole Hernandez of Hudson; Katherine Lyda of Bethlehem; Jesse Massey of Lenoir (co-class leader); Billy Hicks of Morganton (Andrew Burgess Jr. Academic Award); and Scott Rader of Collettsville (co-class leader); (back row) CCC&TI BLET Qualified Assistant Scott Brown; Jordon Sigmon of Hickory; Morgan Sumner of Hattiesburg, Miss.; Troy Evans of Jonesville (Top Gun); Austin Johnson of Sanford; Cody Saunders of Happy Valley; Tyler Gilbraith of Hickory; Aaron Moore of Lenoir (Physical Fitness — Top Overall, POPAT); Bryan Beebe of Palm Beach, Fla. (Gary Clark Driving Award); Jason Rosenberger of Lenoir; and CCC&TI BLET Program Director Andy Day.
The spring 2020 Basic Law Enforcement Training program class begins Jan. 6. To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, call Day at 828-726-2750.
