HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free seminars on Monday Nov. 18 to assist small businesses with getting found and with selling on-line.
The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Blogging in a Social and Mobile World” seminar on Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. Blogging remains one of the most powerful tools available in a small business owner's digital toolkit. This seminar explains how and when to blog and how to get the most visibility from blog posts.
The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Using Social Media to Promote Your Business” seminar on Nov. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory. This seminar looks into the tactical aspects of social marketing including the when, where and how to post for maximum effect and results.
There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.