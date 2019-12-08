HICKORY - Best Doctors Inc. named six physicians of Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. to the 2019 Best Doctors in North Carolina list.
Caroll Koscheski, MD, FACG; John Meier, MD, FACG; Simon Allport, MD; Gregory Diamonti, MD; Gaa Richardson, MD and Susan Nikrooz, MD, are included in the prestigious list.
Each physician is recognized in the December issue of Business North Carolina magazine. All six Gastroenterology Associates physicians are board-certified in gastroenterology.
Hickory-based Gastroenterology Associates had the highest number of physicians represented from any private practice listed in the gastroenterology specialty. The six physicians honored were the only gastroenterologists in the area to be included in the 2019 Best Doctors list.
Boston-based Best Doctors Inc. asks doctors to identify specialists they think are the best in their fields. Lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2019-2020 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver. The medical staff includes eight board-certified physicians and three advanced practice providers.
All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy facility recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE). It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC), and licensed by Medicare and the State of North Carolina.
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region. The practice is located in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 North Center St., Suite 300, in Hickory.
Learn more at Gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.
Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School professors, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider that serves more than 40 million members in every major region of the world.
Learn more at bestdoctors.com
