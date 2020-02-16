HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates continues to expand its patient services with the addition of a new Infusion Center. Patients who receive long-term infusion therapy treatments for chronic illnesses such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and other conditions will now be able to take advantage of convenient, lower-cost outpatient care.
Staffed by a team of highly-trained registered nurses, the center provides a pleasant, comfortable atmosphere with recliners, warming blankets, free Wi-Fi and TV as well as complimentary beverages.
“Our goal is to help improve both the health and quality of life for our patients. The new Infusion Center offers a relaxing but professional environment contributing to an enhanced overall patient experience,” said Stacey Coffey, RN, MSN, director of Clinical and Endoscopic Services at Gastroenterology Associates. “As our practice continues to grow, we are committed to providing patients with the services they need right here in our own community.”
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region, including Greater Hickory and the Unifour area. The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 N. Center St., Suite 300, in Hickory.
For appointments, patients need a referral from their primary care physician. For more information, call Gastroenterology Associates at 828-328-3300. Medical professionals can fax referrals to 828-261-2031.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver. The medical staff includes eight board-certified physicians and three advanced practice providers.
All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy facility recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., and licensed by Medicare and the state of North Carolina.
