Williams-Sonoma’s production plant, Sutter Street Manufacturing in Claremont, is closed for cleaning on Wednesday because of a reported case of coronavirus.
The furniture manufacturing plant has a reported case of COVID-19 but it is not documented, said Nathan Huret, director of existing industry services for the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.
The company closed the plant for the day as a precaution and to sanitize and clean the building, Huret said. The company plans to reopen the plant Thursday, Huret said.
The plant makes upholstered home furnishings for Williams-Sonoma brands like Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma Home. In 2018, the company employed over 600 people.
The company could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
