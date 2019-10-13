The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free workshop, Funding Your Business, at Patrick Beaver Library in Hickory on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 4-5:30 p.m.

The seminar discusses the various ways that new and existing businesses are funded and identifies the funding sources available to startups and small businesses.

Topics include boot-strapping, debt, bank loans and equity investments, with a focus on matching the appropriate funding source to individual business situations.

This workshop will be held at Patrick Beaver Library in the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory. Preregistration is required.

For more information or to register, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117.

To register online, visit the Small Business Center website at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.

