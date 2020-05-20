Free Wi-Fi will soon be in downtown Hickory courtesy of a donation from one of Hickory’s most prominent companies.
On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council voted to accept a donation of $275,000 worth of equipment from CommScope to provide the technology downtown.
Yaidee Fox, assistant to City Manager Warren Wood, told the council the donation includes more than 24,600 feet of cable.
“This is going to be the top of the line, the fastest, most current technology that they have available at this moment so we’re very excited,” Fox said.
She said the service could become available as early as July.
The council also voted to name the new stage toward the eastern side of Union Square in honor of CommScope.
Traffic changes
The council voted to change the speed limit in three locations in the city. The speed limit will change from 35 mph to 25 mph on the following sections of road:
»Ninth Street NW between Fourth Avenue Drive NW and Sixth Avenue NW
»Sixth Avenue Drive NW between 10th Street Place NW and Sixth Avenue NW
»Seventh Avenue NW between Ninth Street NW and Eighth Street Drive NW
The changes were made after property owners along the streets submitted petitions calling for the modifications.
Council also voted to install an all-way stop at the intersections of Ninth Street NW, Sixth Avenue Drive and Seventh Avenue NW.
