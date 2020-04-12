HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 are hosting a free WebEx event — “Leader Talk:” Leading Through Troubled Waters — on Tuesday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m.
Many business leaders may be struggling with how to provide compassionate support and assistance for your employees as they face reductions in work schedules, layoffs and furloughs. Many others are also facing financial burdens, child care and/or health care issues brought on by our battle with the coronavirus.
Two distinguished local health care professionals — Dr. Gary S. Indenbaum, founder of Counseling & Psychology Resources, and Brian S. Hissom, LifeWorks/Brian S. Hissom & Associates — will share their recommendations on how best to reach out to comfort, support and assist your employees.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, preregistration is required.
To register, visit www.cvcc.edu/news/Leader-Talks-COVID-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the “Leader Talk” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
