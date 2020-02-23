HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free workshop, Funding Your Business, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4-5:30 p.m.
This seminar discusses the various ways that new and existing businesses are funded and identifies the funding sources available to start-ups and small businesses. Topics include boot-strapping, debt, bank loans, and equity investments with a focus on matching the appropriate funding source to individual business situations.
There is no cost to attend the seminar, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117. To register online, visit the Small Business Center website at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.