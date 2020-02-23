HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free workshop, Funding Your Business, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4-5:30 p.m. 

This seminar discusses the various ways that new and existing businesses are funded and identifies the funding sources available to start-ups and small businesses. Topics include boot-strapping, debt, bank loans, and equity investments with a focus on matching the appropriate funding source to individual business situations.

There is no cost to attend the seminar, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117. To register online, visit the Small Business Center website at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.

Tags

Load comments