HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Writing a Business Plan” seminar on Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.

A business plan lays out the actions a business needs to take to achieve profits and success. This workshop shows participants the significance of a well-written business plan, focusing on the audience for the plan, and key elements which should be included such as a marketing plan and financial projections.

There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

