NEWTON - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will a free workshop, Market Research with NC LIVE, at the Catawba County Main Library branch in Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from noon to 1 p.m.
NC LIVE is a free resource available through the North Carolina library system, with access to tools and databases that can help start-ups and existing small businesses conduct research on their industry, competitors and identify potential customers. This seminar introduces participants to NC LIVE and demonstrates how they can use ReferenceUSA, Simply Analytics, and ProQuest Entrepreneurship to conduct research for their business.
This workshop will be held at the Catawba County Main Library branch which is located at 115 West C St. in Newton. There is no cost to attend the seminar, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117. To register online, visit the Small Business Center website at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.
