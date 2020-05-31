Foundation names executive director

CONOVER — The Bolick Foundation, a private family foundation in Conover, has named Joy Cline executive director of the organization.
Cline has knowledge of the Catawba County community through her 20-plus years of employment with the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce and most recently ending a 14-year career with United Church Homes and Services, where she held the positions of director of development and public relations and later, chief marketing officer. She holds a business administration associate degree from Brevard University and a B.A. in business administration from Lenoir-Rhyne University. Cline lives in Hickory with her husband, Jeff, and they have three adult daughters, and four grandchildren.
“I am both humbled and excited to be a part of The Bolick Foundation,” Cline said. “My goal is to serve the foundation and carry on the values, integrity and legacy of this great family.”
Cline’s duties will include ongoing development and implementation of the foundation’s operational plan, review and evaluating grant proposals, expanding the recipient base, along with developing relationships and public relations for the foundation.
“We are excited to have Joy join our team at The Bolick Foundation,” said Jerome Bolick, president of The Bolick Foundation. “She is a trusted professional and will preserve the mission of the foundation as we move forward.”
The Bolick Foundation was established by O.W. Bolick Sr. in 1967 to embrace and advance the philanthropic vision of the Jerome W. Bolick family. Through grant making, this vision has strengthened over the past 53 years. The mission continues to advocate for spreading the Christian gospel and aiding those in need.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.