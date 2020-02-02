HICKORY - Cody Underwood was recently promoted to Senior Accountant at Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants.

Underwood is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in Business Administration and of Lenoir-Rhyne University with a Master of Business Administration. He lives in Raleigh with his wife Anna and daughter Adalyn, and is a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Bible Study Fellowship, and Raleigh Collies.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a trusted professional advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.net or by calling 828-322-2070.

