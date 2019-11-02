The smell of smoke still filled the air at 9 a.m. as firefighters worked to put out hot spots in a building destroyed by fire Friday.
A neighbor reported the fire at Parker Industries, located at 4867 Rhoney Road, around 3:30 a.m. when the person woke up and smelled smoke, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis. When responding units arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.
Fire departments from Burke, Catawba, Cleveland and Lincoln counties responded to the blaze, which took about two hours to bring under control, Willis said.
The fire was started by an electrical issue with one of the machines in the plant, Willis said. Damages were estimated to be in the millions of dollars to the structure and contents, and 75 percent of the business was lost.
The company, which produces metal pieces for other companies, was started in 1957, said owner Jeff Parker. His father started the company. His mother donated the land across Old NC 18 to house South Mountains Fire Rescue.
Standing outside the destroyed building Friday, Parker said he isn’t sure what the future of the company will be but he has a lot of decisions to make in the coming days.
“One of the people I work with said this is like eating an elephant,” Parker said. “You’ve got to do it one bite at a time, just try not to look too far ahead and solve the immediate issues.”
South Mountains Fire Rescue Chief Allen Hudson spoke to reporters about the importance of the plant in the community. “It’s really the only local business for anybody in this area, without driving to Morganton, Hickory, Shelby,” Hudson said.
Without help from Parker Industries, South Mountains Fire Rescue wouldn’t have come to fruition.
“We wouldn’t have been able to start the department if it wouldn’t have been for (Mrs. Parker),” Hudson said. “We wouldn’t have been able to afford it.”
He said that he had worked for the company off and on over the years since he was a teenager, and said he is distantly related to the Parkers. All of that was on his mind while he was working the fire early Friday morning.
“The family history of the place, the community loss,” Hudson said. “That’s the biggest thing ... there were a few husband-and-wife teams that worked here, they don’t have any income now.”
Donna Godfrey has worked for the company for almost 44 years, and her husband, the chief at Enola Fire Department, has worked for Parker Industries for more than 30 years.
“When his pager went off I heard it and I knew then (the plant was on fire),” Donna said. “Then I heard them talking on the scanner, and I heard them call for other departments out of county so I knew then how bad it was.”
She said the impact of the fire didn’t really hit her until she got to the scene. “I cried,” Donna said. “It’s like my second home; I’ve been here so long.”
Parker is a popular employer in the community. William Puckett, another employee of the plant, said he thought about 70 percent of his coworkers lived within three miles of the business.
“It’s just a tragedy,” Puckett said. “Fifty something days out from Christmas — families are going to have to think about everything.”
Godfrey said though times would be hard, she knew the community would pull together.
“It’s gonna be tough, but we’ll all gather together,” Godfrey said. “We’re just like one big family, and the owner, Jeff, he’s a super guy and he’ll help take care of us.”
