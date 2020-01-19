HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College recently announced Carolyn Brandon as its new Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid.
Brandon has been a member of the financial aid staff for the past 16 years. She earned her associates degree in office systems technology in 2004 and her associates degree in accounting in 2006. She is a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at Gardner-Webb University.
