HICKORY — Steve Reese, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Hickory, qualified for the firm’s 2020 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.
This conference recognizes and celebrates financial advisers who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
Reese was among the 800 financial advisers who qualified out of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada.
The 2020 conference will be held in May at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in St. Louis.
“Qualifying for this conference shows a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” says John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events.
“This level of achievement only occurs when you have outstanding support,” he said. “Our team makes it possible for me to focus my time and attention on implementing financial solutions to our clients.”
Working with Reese are branch office administrators Tina Lawing and Marsha Edwards.
This is Reese’s eighth time attending the conference.
