Exodus Homes receives $48,000 in PPP loans and $10,000 gift from First Horizon Bank

Exodus Homes, a United Way agency that provides faith-based, supportive housing for people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison, is bouncing back from potential financial ruin that loomed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.
In early March, Exodus lost 70 percent of the organization’s income in three weeks when most of its residents were laid off from their jobs. Since then, the group has been the recipient of many types of help, but the most important was securing the federal Payroll Protection Program funding in April, the release said.
If the money had not arrived, Exodus officials say, the group faced layoffs.
Darrell Johnson, senior vice president at First Horizon Bank, was in daily communication with Exodus Homes Assistant Executive Director the Rev. Susan Smith and was instrumental in helping them receive the funding.
“I don’t know where we would be today without his assistance in securing the PPP funds. So many businesses were in dire need of his help, and the details about how to secure the PPP funding kept changing, but Darrell made sure that Exodus Homes was successful in that first round,” said Smith.
Exodus Homes received $48,000 and was able to maintain staffers in the supportive-housing program. Since then, the Catawba County United Way, the city of Hickory, local foundations and other people have also stepped up to help, and Exodus is grateful for the generosity of the community.
In addition to helping Exodus secure the PPP funding, Johnson also helped the organization with a $10,000 gift from the bank’s community development program. Exodus Homes has a long-standing relationship with the bank, dating back to the days when it was the Bank of Granite and the first mortgage loans that helped launch the growth of the program.
“We believe in the mission of Exodus Homes and are proud to partner with them in their great work that saves lives and redeems communities,” said Johnson.
“We can’t thank First Horizon Bank and Darrell Johnson enough for saving us from collapse in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Rev. Reggie Longcrier, Exodus executive director.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.