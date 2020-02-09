HICKORY — Imagine One Hospitality, the culinary and entertainment division of design, management and branding company Imagine One, has appointed Cafe Rule’s executive chefs Rich Doherr and Dave Robbins as Directors of Culinary Design.
As Imagine One Hospitality continues to develop its portfolio of restaurants, events, and entertaining spaces, Chefs Rick and Dave will oversee the culinary program for Cafe Rule, Highland Avenue, and The Crossing at Hollar Mill.
Known for their ability to create highly flavorful, contemporary Carolina dishes using the freshest ingredients, their culinary finesse has earned Cafe Rule culinary accolades such as OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Best Restaurants for Brunch and Restaurants with the Most Notable Wine List. In their new roles, Chef Rick will be responsible for overseeing menu development and implementation alongside Chef Dave, who will oversee the catering and events program in addition to upholding the daily operations at Cafe Rule.
“I am so grateful to the team at Imagine One Hospitality for empowering both Dave and I to create dishes at Cafe Rule that reflect our interests and passions as chefs,” says Doherr. “I look forward to sharpening my skill set as the Culinary Director of Design while bringing more fresh food experiences to the city of Hickory.”
For more information on Cafe Rule, visit www.caferule.com, for more information about Highland Avenue visit www.highlandavenuerestaurant.com, and to learn more about events and offerings at The Crossing at Hollar Mill visit www.thecrossinghickory.com, and keep up to date on upcoming Music in the Mill shows by visiting www.musicinthemill.com.
