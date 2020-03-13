Heather von Drehle-Fleissner grew up surrounded by business.
Her single mother raised her while running a business of her own. Her grandparents often cared for her, taking her to work at the von Drehle Corporation, the paper company her family owns.
Fleissner has been running her own business since she was 18, most recently Grafin Blau Spa.
When I talk to new business owners I always ask them, Why? Why open your own business? Why take the risk?
Time and time again, the answers have a similar tune: it’s second nature. If owners haven’t already owned several different businesses in the past, they grew up in a family that did or were always taught to be enterprising.
Family roots are part of what keeps business in Catawba County moving forward.
Fleissner was taught hard work and business savvy from an early age. That led her through a life of self-employment. Eight years ago, she opened Grafin Blau Spa. Last year, she and her husband opened a Catawba County location of RomCo HVAC.
Fleissner credits much of her success to her instinct for business. It comes from her family. “I’ve always had the entrepreneurial spirit,” she said.
Fleissner feels local business has an important place in Catawba County, but it needs to be supported to survive. In this effort, she refuses to eat at chain restaurants, always opting local, and makes an effort to support her fellow businesses.
She’s watched the Hickory business landscape change over the years, she said, but not always for the better. The only way to keep local business around is to use them, she said.
“We need to support local; you need to support local,” she said.
Fleissner’s call to action is one we could all follow. Supporting your friends, neighbors and even strangers as they pour their hearts into their business can make the difference between success or another closed-up shop.
For the owners of Natural Herb Remedies in Mountain View, their loyal local customers are what have brought them success in their first year of business, which they’re celebrating this week.
Kim Reynolds and Cara Furguson opened their CBD and hemp product store last March, hoping to make a difference with the people in their community, Furguson said. “I just want to help people,” she said. “I’ve always been a helper.”
In their year of business they’ve helped people with dozens of problems. They say CBD products have helped people with back pain, insomnia, anxiety, stress and more. CBD isn’t approved by the FDA to treat medical issues, but Furguson and Reynolds say it’s made an impact in their community. “I believe wholeheartedly that this is a far better option,” Furguson said.
Their business wouldn’t be there without their customers’ support.
The one-year anniversary means a lot to the duo, that’s why they’re celebrating.
March 12-15 the shop will have drawings for CBD and hemp giveaways throughout the day. A donation to Catawba County Humane Society throughout the month of March will get customers 10 percent off.
More information is available on the Natural Herb Remedies Facebook page.
