HICKORY — Edward Jones financial adviser Mike Bell of Hickory was named to Barron’s magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”
Bell has served area investors for the past 25 years.
“This is a great honor, and I share it with the clients who have entrusted me to help them achieve financially what they value most,” he said. “I treasure the relationships we build over time as we tailor financial solutions to their individual goals and unique life circumstances.”
His office is at 307 Second St. NE, Hickory. He and his branch team, senior branch office administrators Mary Ruth Hoyle and Karen Miller, can be reached at 828-328-8111.
Barron’s magazine’s “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State” ranking appears in the March 16 edition. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not indicative of the financial adviser’s future performance. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisers pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co., L.P.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm with headquarters in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisers offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com.
