HICKORY — Christiana Lovelace, a local Edward Jones financial adviser, will host a coffee club at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at her office, 903 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.
At the event, Lovelace will discuss current market conditions.
“The coffee club offers us an opportunity to learn from one another and receive market updates,” Lovelace said. “I look forward to keeping individual investors informed about the current market and economy, as well as have fun and get to know some of my neighbors.”
To reserve a seat, call Tiffany Alley, branch office administrator, at 828-569-2057.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisers offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors.
On the Net: edwardjones.com
