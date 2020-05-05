HICKORY – Donna Austin, John Lamonica and Starr Franklin of Hickory, a sales associate team with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, have been honored as members of the company’s International Sterling Society-Team. This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 15 percent of all sales associate teams / representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., located at 127 First Ave., NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005 or visit our website www.cbbh.com
Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.
