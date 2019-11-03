HICKORY — Brandon Hensley, senior project manager for technical programs at Catawba Valley Community College, recently became the second person in the nation to earn a new credential developed by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills.
Hensley earned the NIMS Inspector Credential developed to validate the skills of machining students, making them more valuable and attractive to employers.
Until now, colleges had to send test parts to be inspected and evaluated by a NIMS-sanctioned review committee of industry volunteers, which guaranteed quality control. However, the process could take up to four weeks or more and often created a backlog of uninspected parts. Now the validation can be done on-site by certified NIMS inspector, such as Hensley, and credentials can be issued to students much quicker.
“Validating skills has become ever more important to employers and, of course, a necessity for educational institutions offering certificate-type training programs in manufacturing technology,” according to Montez King, executive director of NIMS. “This is a refreshing evolution in the certification process.”
Hensley earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor’s in technology systems from N.C. State University. He also earned a master’s in technology systems at East Carolina University.
Hensley joined the staff at CVCC this fall, bringing a wealth of industry experience in product and process design and development. He also has 10 years of experience in higher education at Western Piedmont Community College as an instructor for computer integrated machining technology and engineering department head. He has earned numerous NIMS credentials, including the NIMS Certificate of Special Merit and the New Inspector Credential.
For more information about the college’s computer integrated machining program, contact Steven Rhoads at 828-327-7000 ext. 4713, or srhoads@cvcc.edu.
